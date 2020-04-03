Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD), Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)?

The shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on September 03, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $8 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Brookdale Senior Living Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on August 07, 2018, to Hold the BKD stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on February 27, 2018. The stock was given Hold rating by Stifel in its report released on February 23, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that BKD is Outperform in its latest report on November 08, 2017. Stifel thinks that BKD is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 07, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 68.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.99.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.29% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.30 while ending the day at $2.48. During the trading session, a total of 2.31 million shares were traded which represents a 17.64% incline from the average session volume which is 2.8 million shares. BKD had ended its last session trading at $2.86. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 6.30, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 BKD 52-week low price stands at $1.47 while its 52-week high price is $8.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Brookdale Senior Living Inc. generated 267.08 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.0%. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has the potential to record -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $50. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.04/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.75% to reach $93.20/share. It started the day trading at $33.20 and traded between $29.11 and $32.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ESPR's 50-day SMA is 50.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 45.70. The stock has a high of $76.98 for the year while the low is $24.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.42%, as 6.21M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 23.28% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 880.20K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.82%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.25% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Bellevue Asset Management AG sold more ESPR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -17.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Bellevue Asset Management AG selling -777,046 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,747,964 shares of ESPR, with a total valuation of $189,234,702.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares by 0.78% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,593,979 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -20,372 shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $130,970,000. In the same vein, Pentwater Capital Management LP decreased its Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 225,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,253,261 shares and is now valued at $113,767,148. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.