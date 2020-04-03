Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI), Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)?

The shares of Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on October 16, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $126 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Acuity Brands Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on July 03, 2019. That day the Oppenheimer set price target on the stock to $150. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on March 21, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 121. Credit Suisse was of a view that AYI is Outperform in its latest report on March 06, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that AYI is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 13.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.25.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.93% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $75.5759 while ending the day at $76.74. During the trading session, a total of 642625.0 shares were traded which represents a -26.64% decline from the average session volume which is 507450.0 shares. AYI had ended its last session trading at $80.72. Acuity Brands Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.14 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.95, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.12, with a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.18, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 AYI 52-week low price stands at $67.46 while its 52-week high price is $147.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.80 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Acuity Brands Inc. generated 266.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.62 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.22%. Acuity Brands Inc. has the potential to record 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $55. Even though the stock has been trading at $32.89/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.92% to reach $87.50/share. It started the day trading at $35.12 and traded between $32.08 and $34.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VSAT’s 50-day SMA is 52.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 69.94. The stock has a high of $97.31 for the year while the low is $25.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.78%, as 4.74M AYI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.04% of Viasat Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4882.86, while the P/B ratio is 1.05. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 594.95K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.78% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Baupost Group LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,732,068 shares of VSAT, with a total valuation of $789,593,910. FPR Partners LLC meanwhile bought more VSAT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $392,790,205 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Viasat Inc. shares by 0.06% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,285,322 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,405 shares of Viasat Inc. which are valued at $303,906,015. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Viasat Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 30,973 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,881,928 shares and is now valued at $280,710,860. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Viasat Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.