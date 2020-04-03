Is It Crazy To Buy ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) And Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

The shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on May 23, 2018. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on November 17, 2015. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $1. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on September 21, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that THMO is Neutral in its latest report on May 15, 2015. H.C. Wainwright thinks that THMO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 26, 2014 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 135.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.93.

The shares of the company added by 14.29% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.10 while ending the day at $3.84. During the trading session, a total of 785641.0 shares were traded which represents a -159.96% decline from the average session volume which is 302220.0 shares. THMO had ended its last session trading at $3.36. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 12.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 THMO 52-week low price stands at $1.63 while its 52-week high price is $7.80.

The ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. generated 4.16 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.49 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 70.44%.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $34. BofA/Merrill also rated SLGN as Upgrade on March 16, 2020, with its price target of $37 suggesting that SLGN could surge by 12.59% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.79/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.93% to reach $34.56/share. It started the day trading at $30.31 and traded between $28.66 and $30.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SLGN’s 50-day SMA is 29.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.25. The stock has a high of $32.80 for the year while the low is $24.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.80%, as 2.29M THMO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.93% of Silgan Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.38, while the P/B ratio is 3.27. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 593.16K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.76% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SLGN shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 131,682 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,353,216 shares of SLGN, with a total valuation of $239,152,574. JPMorgan Investment Management, I… meanwhile sold more SLGN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $207,392,027 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Silgan Holdings Inc. shares by 2.44% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,712,753 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 159,697 shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. which are valued at $192,186,118. In the same vein, Cardinal Capital Management LLC increased its Silgan Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 143,391 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,664,068 shares and is now valued at $104,902,267. Following these latest developments, around 10.00% of Silgan Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.