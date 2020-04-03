Is It Crazy To Buy Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) And PNM Resources Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.90.

The shares of the company added by 3.83% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $38.13 while ending the day at $40.10. During the trading session, a total of 734929.0 shares were traded which represents a 52.28% incline from the average session volume which is 1.54 million shares. WTRG had ended its last session trading at $38.62. Essential Utilities Inc. currently has a market cap of $9.34 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 41.17, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 6.43, with a beta of 0.49. Essential Utilities Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.79, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.30 WTRG 52-week low price stands at $30.40 while its 52-week high price is $54.52.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.34 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Essential Utilities Inc. generated 1.87 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.65%. Essential Utilities Inc. has the potential to record 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on November 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that PNM Resources Inc. (NYSE:PNM) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $51. BofA/Merrill also rated PNM as Upgrade on September 30, 2019, with its price target of $56 suggesting that PNM could surge by 19.5% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $36.20/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.19% to reach $47.75/share. It started the day trading at $38.85 and traded between $35.39 and $38.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PNM’s 50-day SMA is 47.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 49.67. The stock has a high of $56.14 for the year while the low is $27.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.98%, as 4.49M WTRG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.70% of PNM Resources Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 39.79, while the P/B ratio is 1.83. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 771.94K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PNM shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 16,422 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,235,028 shares of PNM, with a total valuation of $434,785,118. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more PNM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $414,896,219 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its PNM Resources Inc. shares by 3.02% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,143,846 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -222,472 shares of PNM Resources Inc. which are valued at $336,332,270. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its PNM Resources Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 219,835 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,799,735 shares and is now valued at $131,811,524. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of PNM Resources Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.