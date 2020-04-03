Is It Crazy To Buy Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) And Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK)

The shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Cleveland Research in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. Cleveland Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dollar General Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on April 01, 2020, to Buy the DG stock while also putting a $190 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on March 31, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $175. Jefferies was of a view that DG is Buy in its latest report on February 28, 2020. Raymond James thinks that DG is worth Strong Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 24, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 185.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 19 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $170.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.41.

The shares of the company added by 4.27% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $152.83 while ending the day at $159.70. During the trading session, a total of 3.62 million shares were traded which represents a -46.62% decline from the average session volume which is 2.47 million shares. DG had ended its last session trading at $153.16. Dollar General Corporation currently has a market cap of $40.46 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.04, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.28, with a beta of 0.49. Dollar General Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.43, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 DG 52-week low price stands at $116.15 while its 52-week high price is $167.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Dollar General Corporation generated 240.32 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 29.52%. Dollar General Corporation has the potential to record 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) is now rated as Sector Weight. Needham also rated LK as Reiterated on February 04, 2020, with its price target of $40 suggesting that LK could surge by 86.99% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.20/share, analysts expect it to down by -75.57% to reach $49.18/share. It started the day trading at $10.58 and traded between $4.90 and $6.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LK’s 50-day SMA is 34.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.20. The stock has a high of $51.38 for the year while the low is $13.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 36.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.77%, as 35.08M DG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 48.44% of Luckin Coffee Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 16.21M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -77.04%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -83.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -64.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Lone Pine Capital LLC bought more LK shares, increasing its portfolio by 70.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Lone Pine Capital LLC purchasing 4,277,712 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,345,069 shares of LK, with a total valuation of $409,250,930. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more LK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $353,681,037 worth of shares.

Similarly, Melvin Capital Management LP increased its Luckin Coffee Inc. shares by 11.76% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,800,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 400,000 shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. which are valued at $150,328,000. In the same vein, BofA Securities, Inc. increased its Luckin Coffee Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,451,916 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,502,378 shares and is now valued at $138,554,074. Following these latest developments, around 15.61% of Luckin Coffee Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.