Is It Crazy To Buy Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) And Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

The shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Keefe Bruyette in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. Keefe Bruyette wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on March 11, 2020, to Hold the BAM stock while also putting a $56 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on November 18, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Citigroup in its report released on November 13, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 49.50. Credit Suisse was of a view that BAM is Outperform in its latest report on November 09, 2018. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that BAM is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $41.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.83.

The shares of the company added by 4.37% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $27.25 while ending the day at $28.96. During the trading session, a total of 2.71 million shares were traded which represents a 21.95% incline from the average session volume which is 3.47 million shares. BAM had ended its last session trading at $27.75. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. currently has a market cap of $31.26 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.85, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.42, with a beta of 1.20. BAM 52-week low price stands at $21.57 while its 52-week high price is $45.61.

The Brookfield Asset Management Inc. generated 6.78 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.80 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.96%. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has the potential to record 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. DNB Markets also rated STNG as Downgrade on March 09, 2020, with its price target of $30 suggesting that STNG could surge by 58.61% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.40/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.35% to reach $38.27/share. It started the day trading at $19.21 and traded between $14.92 and $15.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that STNG’s 50-day SMA is 20.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.36. The stock has a high of $40.45 for the year while the low is $12.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.85%, as 3.30M BAM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.52% of Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.84M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.46%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.60% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought more STNG shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchasing 106,025 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,944,726 shares of STNG, with a total valuation of $58,246,680. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more STNG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $41,454,726 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares by 186.91% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,798,287 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,171,504 shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. which are valued at $35,570,117. In the same vein, Ninety One UK Ltd. increased its Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 22,247 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,630,375 shares and is now valued at $32,248,818. Following these latest developments, around 3.20% of Scorpio Tankers Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.