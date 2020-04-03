Is It Crazy To Buy Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) And Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

The shares of Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on March 03, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $22 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Boingo Wireless Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Craig Hallum advised investors in its research note published on November 06, 2019, to Buy the WIFI stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Craig Hallum Markets when it published its report on August 02, 2019. That day the Craig Hallum set price target on the stock to $22. The stock was given Buy rating by Craig Hallum in its report released on May 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 29. Craig Hallum was of a view that WIFI is Buy in its latest report on February 28, 2019. Jefferies thinks that WIFI is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $20.19. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 64.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.76.

The shares of the company added by 4.47% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $10.41 while ending the day at $10.98. During the trading session, a total of 810193.0 shares were traded which represents a 12.72% incline from the average session volume which is 928320.0 shares. WIFI had ended its last session trading at $10.51. Boingo Wireless Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.83, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 WIFI 52-week low price stands at $6.66 while its 52-week high price is $25.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Boingo Wireless Inc. generated 40.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Boingo Wireless Inc. has the potential to record -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on June 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.41/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.85% to reach $20.04/share. It started the day trading at $11.526 and traded between $8.90 and $9.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DSSI's 50-day SMA is 10.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.65. The stock has a high of $17.50 for the year while the low is $8.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 114.93%, as 1.38M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.83% of Diamond S Shipping Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 555.48K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.12%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Donald Smith & Co., Inc. bought more DSSI shares, increasing its portfolio by 61.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Donald Smith & Co., Inc. purchasing 516,018 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,349,356 shares of DSSI, with a total valuation of $13,898,367. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more DSSI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,647,871 worth of shares.

Similarly, China Investment Corp. (Investmen… decreased its Diamond S Shipping Inc. shares by 57.99% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,086,742 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,499,959 shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc. which are valued at $11,193,443. Following these latest developments, around 9.36% of Diamond S Shipping Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.