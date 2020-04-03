Is It Crazy To Buy 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) And Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

The shares of 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on October 03, 2018. The Technology company has also assigned a $14.20 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of 21Vianet Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on January 17, 2017. The stock was given Hold rating by Stifel in its report released on November 29, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. JP Morgan was of a view that VNET is Underweight in its latest report on August 17, 2016. Morgan Stanley thinks that VNET is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $157.11. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 135.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.08.

The shares of the company added by 10.56% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $12.71 while ending the day at $14.87. During the trading session, a total of 1.23 million shares were traded which represents a -46.18% decline from the average session volume which is 839170.0 shares. VNET had ended its last session trading at $13.45. VNET 52-week low price stands at $6.31 while its 52-week high price is $16.81.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 150.0%. 21Vianet Group Inc. has the potential to record -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DZ Bank published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $360. Even though the stock has been trading at $338.52/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.56% to reach $443.82/share. It started the day trading at $354.00 and traded between $334.545 and $353.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LMT’s 50-day SMA is 384.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 382.93. The stock has a high of $442.53 for the year while the low is $266.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.83%, as 3.00M VNET shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.06% of Lockheed Martin Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.13, while the P/B ratio is 31.86. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.83M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.04%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold more LMT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. selling -188,742 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 43,328,635 shares of LMT, with a total valuation of $16,025,962,227. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more LMT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,239,055,089 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Lockheed Martin Corporation shares by 0.57% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 16,955,358 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 96,435 shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation which are valued at $6,271,278,263. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Lockheed Martin Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 83,275 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 13,193,651 shares and is now valued at $4,879,935,695. Following these latest developments, around 0.07% of Lockheed Martin Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.