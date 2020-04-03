Is A Downturn Overdue? Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP), Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)?

The shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on September 18, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $62 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stephens advised investors in its research note published on July 09, 2019, to Equal-Weight the PNFP stock while also putting a $62 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on April 17, 2019. Hovde Group was of a view that PNFP is Outperform in its latest report on July 05, 2018. Hovde Group thinks that PNFP is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 08, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 75.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.59.

The shares of the company added by 6.41% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $34.36 while ending the day at $37.34. During the trading session, a total of 939796.0 shares were traded which represents a -57.78% decline from the average session volume which is 595620.0 shares. PNFP had ended its last session trading at $35.09. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.87 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.15, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.22, with a beta of 1.49. PNFP 52-week low price stands at $27.80 while its 52-week high price is $65.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.27 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.44 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2.36%. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. has the potential to record 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on October 22, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.02/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.97% to reach $5.00/share. It started the day trading at $3.18 and traded between $2.6701 and $2.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TK’s 50-day SMA is 3.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.14. The stock has a high of $5.76 for the year while the low is $2.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -25.83%, as 3.59M PNFP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.18% of Teekay Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Cobas Asset Management SGIIC SA sold more TK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -7.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Cobas Asset Management SGIIC SA selling -1,068,279 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,962,584 shares of TK, with a total valuation of $51,103,057. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more TK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,071,910 worth of shares.

Similarly, Credi-Invest SA increased its Teekay Corporation shares by 18.32% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,512,550 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 389,098 shares of Teekay Corporation which are valued at $9,195,933. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Teekay Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 329,400 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,233,465 shares and is now valued at $8,174,482. Following these latest developments, around 41.70% of Teekay Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.