Is A Downturn Overdue? Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP), NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)?

The shares of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on February 18, 2016. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from FBR Capital Markets when it published its report on October 12, 2015. That day the FBR Capital set price target on the stock to $4. The stock was given Hold rating by Wunderlich in its report released on September 22, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. Raymond James was of a view that MCEP is Underperform in its latest report on August 05, 2015. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that MCEP is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 04, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 4.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Sell while its average price target is $1.07. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 145.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -84.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.11.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.06% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.14 while ending the day at $0.14. During the trading session, a total of 3.81 million shares were traded which represents a -411.47% decline from the average session volume which is 744450.0 shares. MCEP had ended its last session trading at $0.16. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.20, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 MCEP 52-week low price stands at $0.06 while its 52-week high price is $0.88.

The Mid-Con Energy Partners LP generated 255000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 157.14%.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.28/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.30% to reach $21.13/share. It started the day trading at $10.00 and traded between $8.42 and $9.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NS’s 50-day SMA is 19.60 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.71. The stock has a high of $30.06 for the year while the low is $4.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 33.14%, as 4.01M MCEP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.06% of NuStar Energy L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.18, while the P/B ratio is 0.96. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -65.91% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ALPS Advisors, Inc. sold more NS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.55% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ALPS Advisors, Inc. selling -65,145 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,747,098 shares of NS, with a total valuation of $266,659,125. Invesco Advisers, Inc. meanwhile sold more NS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $265,949,591 worth of shares.

Similarly, Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC increased its NuStar Energy L.P. shares by 33.36% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,554,040 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,640,278 shares of NuStar Energy L.P. which are valued at $239,576,708. In the same vein, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its NuStar Energy L.P. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 6,626,950 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,117,776 shares and is now valued at $116,173,515. Following these latest developments, around 10.10% of NuStar Energy L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.