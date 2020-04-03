Is A Downturn Overdue? Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL), Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI)?

The shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2020. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on August 14, 2019. Credit Suisse was of a view that GGAL is Outperform in its latest report on July 02, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that GGAL is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $19.16. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.93.

The shares of the company added by 6.04% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.55 while ending the day at $7.20. During the trading session, a total of 676384.0 shares were traded which represents a 39.61% incline from the average session volume which is 1.12 million shares. GGAL had ended its last session trading at $6.79. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. currently has a market cap of $1.26 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 1.80, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.04, with a beta of 1.65. GGAL 52-week low price stands at $5.85 while its 52-week high price is $39.22.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has the potential to record 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. Cowen also rated ZIXI as Initiated on May 23, 2019, with its price target of $11 suggesting that ZIXI could surge by 68.88% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.82/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.50% to reach $11.60/share. It started the day trading at $4.09 and traded between $3.50 and $3.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZIXI’s 50-day SMA is 6.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.38. The stock has a high of $11.15 for the year while the low is $2.84. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.31%, as 3.47M GGAL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.52% of Zix Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 741.53K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ZIXI shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.13% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 40,984 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,658,155 shares of ZIXI, with a total valuation of $28,826,261. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more ZIXI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $24,709,828 worth of shares.

Similarly, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its Zix Corporation shares by 52.70% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,702,632 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 932,684 shares of Zix Corporation which are valued at $21,296,740. In the same vein, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its Zix Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,691,647 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,691,647 shares and is now valued at $21,210,178. Following these latest developments, around 4.30% of Zix Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.