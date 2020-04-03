Is A Downturn Overdue? Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI), Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)?

The shares of Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on July 06, 2018. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gannett Co. Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Noble Financial Markets when it published its report on November 02, 2016. That day the Noble Financial set price target on the stock to $16. The stock was given Buy rating by Argus in its report released on November 05, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. Cantor Fitzgerald was of a view that GCI is Buy in its latest report on October 08, 2015. Argus thinks that GCI is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -8.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -91.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.06.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.49% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.95 while ending the day at $0.97. During the trading session, a total of 6.94 million shares were traded which represents a -164.8% decline from the average session volume which is 2.62 million shares. GCI had ended its last session trading at $1.19. Gannett Co. Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.67, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 GCI 52-week low price stands at $1.06 while its 52-week high price is $11.35.

The Gannett Co. Inc. generated 156.04 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.91%. Gannett Co. Inc. has the potential to record -0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $50. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated AGIO as Initiated on November 26, 2019, with its price target of $64 suggesting that AGIO could surge by 42.06% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $34.45/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.10% to reach $64.27/share. It started the day trading at $37.65 and traded between $34.08 and $37.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AGIO’s 50-day SMA is 44.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 42.02. The stock has a high of $68.85 for the year while the low is $27.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.06%, as 8.20M GCI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.71% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 718.44K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.63% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more AGIO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.13% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -11,297 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,787,035 shares of AGIO, with a total valuation of $417,208,422. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more AGIO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $378,022,608 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 17.03% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,568,635 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 810,423 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $264,398,790. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 97,234 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,532,814 shares and is now valued at $215,218,009. Following these latest developments, around 2.90% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.