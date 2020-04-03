Is A Downturn Overdue? E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC), The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)?

The shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on October 07, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $41 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of E*TRADE Financial Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on October 02, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $31. The stock was given Mkt Perform rating by Keefe Bruyette in its report released on September 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 45.50. Deutsche Bank was of a view that ETFC is Hold in its latest report on August 09, 2019. UBS thinks that ETFC is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 51.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $42.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.29.

The shares of the company added by 7.10% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $31.505 while ending the day at $34.25. During the trading session, a total of 5.05 million shares were traded which represents a 13.13% incline from the average session volume which is 5.81 million shares. ETFC had ended its last session trading at $31.98. ETFC 52-week low price stands at $25.76 while its 52-week high price is $57.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.84 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -29.76%. E*TRADE Financial Corporation has the potential to record 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Cowen also rated WEN as Upgrade on March 31, 2020, with its price target of $21 suggesting that WEN could surge by 38.68% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.97/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.44% to reach $21.77/share. It started the day trading at $14.09 and traded between $12.7706 and $13.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WEN’s 50-day SMA is 18.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.18. The stock has a high of $24.04 for the year while the low is $6.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -27.40%, as 5.94M ETFC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.89% of The Wendy’s Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.94, while the P/B ratio is 5.88. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.98% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Trian Fund Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,630,629 shares of WEN, with a total valuation of $502,786,276. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more WEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $319,273,261 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its The Wendy’s Company shares by 0.59% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 15,609,331 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 91,343 shares of The Wendy’s Company which are valued at $294,704,169. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its The Wendy’s Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 971,407 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,852,167 shares and is now valued at $129,368,913. Following these latest developments, around 7.40% of The Wendy’s Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.