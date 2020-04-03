Is A Downturn Overdue? Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY), The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB)?

The shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Mizuho in its latest research note that was published on February 06, 2020. Mizuho wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Eli Lilly and Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on December 18, 2019, to Overweight the LLY stock while also putting a $150 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on October 17, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $133. Edward Jones was of a view that LLY is Buy in its latest report on April 24, 2019. Guggenheim thinks that LLY is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $152.36. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.68.

The shares of the company added by 4.22% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $133.03 while ending the day at $142.18. During the trading session, a total of 4.45 million shares were traded which represents a 7.38% incline from the average session volume which is 4.81 million shares. LLY had ended its last session trading at $136.42. Eli Lilly and Company currently has a market cap of $136.32 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 28.41, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.46, with a beta of 0.24. Eli Lilly and Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.88, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 LLY 52-week low price stands at $101.36 while its 52-week high price is $147.87.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.73 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Eli Lilly and Company generated 2.34 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 23.12%. Eli Lilly and Company has the potential to record 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Bernstein also rated WMB as Upgrade on March 12, 2020, with its price target of $21 suggesting that WMB could surge by 54.99% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.33/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.88% to reach $31.95/share. It started the day trading at $15.21 and traded between $13.60 and $14.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WMB’s 50-day SMA is 17.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.63. The stock has a high of $29.55 for the year while the low is $8.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 25.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.74%, as 22.73M LLY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.89% of The Williams Companies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.25, while the P/B ratio is 1.31. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 16.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.78% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.47% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WMB shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 731,447 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 98,453,378 shares of WMB, with a total valuation of $1,875,536,851. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more WMB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,272,992,552 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its The Williams Companies Inc. shares by 8.39% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 62,178,599 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,811,552 shares of The Williams Companies Inc. which are valued at $1,184,502,311. In the same vein, Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC increased its The Williams Companies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,282,538 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 37,805,675 shares and is now valued at $720,198,109. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of The Williams Companies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.