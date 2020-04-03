Is A Downturn Overdue? Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)?

The shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $115 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Caterpillar Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on March 18, 2020, to Neutral the CAT stock while also putting a $100 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2020. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $137. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on February 13, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 168. Daiwa Securities was of a view that CAT is Outperform in its latest report on January 21, 2020. JP Morgan thinks that CAT is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 178.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $136.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.35.

The shares of the company added by 4.84% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $111.13 while ending the day at $116.74. During the trading session, a total of 7.9 million shares were traded which represents a -64.62% decline from the average session volume which is 4.8 million shares. CAT had ended its last session trading at $111.35. Caterpillar Inc. currently has a market cap of $68.83 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.22, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.42, with a beta of 1.36. Caterpillar Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 CAT 52-week low price stands at $87.50 while its 52-week high price is $150.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.63 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Caterpillar Inc. generated 8.28 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -11.79%. Caterpillar Inc. has the potential to record 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $0.82/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.77% to reach $5.50/share. It started the day trading at $0.98 and traded between $0.70 and $0.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CTXR’s 50-day SMA is 0.8094 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.8356. The stock has a high of $1.50 for the year while the low is $0.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 436868.8 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.18%, as 414,239 CAT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.16% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 671.30K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 45.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.34% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.00% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 467,228 shares of CTXR, with a total valuation of $332,666. Argent Wealth Management LLC meanwhile bought more CTXR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $117,084 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 39.10% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.