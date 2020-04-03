Is A Downturn Overdue? Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP), Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)?

The shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $16 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ballard Power Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on March 06, 2020, to Neutral the BLDP stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Lake Street Markets when it published its report on March 06, 2020. That day the Lake Street set price target on the stock to $13. ROTH Capital was of a view that BLDP is Sell in its latest report on July 01, 2019. H.C. Wainwright thinks that BLDP is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 15, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $11.78. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 156.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.63.

The shares of the company added by 6.75% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.28 while ending the day at $7.75. During the trading session, a total of 2.67 million shares were traded which represents a 39.87% incline from the average session volume which is 4.44 million shares. BLDP had ended its last session trading at $7.26. Ballard Power Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.10 BLDP 52-week low price stands at $3.02 while its 52-week high price is $14.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ballard Power Systems Inc. generated 147.79 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has the potential to record -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $47. Even though the stock has been trading at $41.45/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.75% to reach $43.25/share. It started the day trading at $41.76 and traded between $38.79 and $39.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CALM’s 50-day SMA is 37.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 40.39. The stock has a high of $46.65 for the year while the low is $30.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.23 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.07%, as 4.49M BLDP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.87% of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 594.58K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.04% over the past 90 days while it gained 5.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CALM shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 240,729 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,537,096 shares of CALM, with a total valuation of $158,299,279. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CALM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $110,151,498 worth of shares.

Similarly, Nuance Investments LLC increased its Cal-Maine Foods Inc. shares by 12.51% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,862,761 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 318,287 shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. which are valued at $99,881,731. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Cal-Maine Foods Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 54,867 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,573,321 shares and is now valued at $89,783,170. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.