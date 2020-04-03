Is A Downturn Overdue? AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN), Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)?

The shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Sidoti in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. Sidoti wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AMN Healthcare Services Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2020, to Hold the AMN stock while also putting a $64 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Sidoti Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2020. The Benchmark Company was of a view that AMN is Buy in its latest report on February 14, 2020. Lake Street thinks that AMN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 03, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 67.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $76.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.08.

The shares of the company added by 4.93% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $57.79 while ending the day at $61.06. During the trading session, a total of 617406.0 shares were traded which represents a -16.35% decline from the average session volume which is 530660.0 shares. AMN had ended its last session trading at $58.19. AMN Healthcare Services Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.18 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 25.49, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.04, with a beta of 0.84. AMN Healthcare Services Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 AMN 52-week low price stands at $46.48 while its 52-week high price is $89.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.85 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The AMN Healthcare Services Inc. generated 82.98 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.81 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 11.76%. AMN Healthcare Services Inc. has the potential to record 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DNB Markets published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.45/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.11% to reach $16.92/share. It started the day trading at $8.74 and traded between $7.32 and $7.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LPG’s 50-day SMA is 10.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.44. The stock has a high of $16.68 for the year while the low is $6.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.64%, as 1.18M AMN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.46% of Dorian LPG Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.28, while the P/B ratio is 0.42. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 937.32K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.87% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.01% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Kensico Capital Management Corp. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,014,837 shares of LPG, with a total valuation of $89,124,987. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more LPG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $42,699,877 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Dorian LPG Ltd. shares by 2.47% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,743,744 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -94,986 shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. which are valued at $41,630,433. In the same vein, Royce & Associates LP decreased its Dorian LPG Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 197,606 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,932,390 shares and is now valued at $21,488,177. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Dorian LPG Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.