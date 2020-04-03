Is A Downturn Overdue? AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO), Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 105.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.86.

The shares of the company added by 5.07% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $16.79 while ending the day at $18.23. During the trading session, a total of 765516.0 shares were traded which represents a -382.98% decline from the average session volume which is 158500.0 shares. AGNCO had ended its last session trading at $17.35. AGNCO 52-week low price stands at $8.87 while its 52-week high price is $26.59.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on January 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.48/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.33% to reach $1.50/share. It started the day trading at $0.47 and traded between $0.422 and $0.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NOVN’s 50-day SMA is 0.4750 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.8746. The stock has a high of $3.72 for the year while the low is $0.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 282.47%, as 1.94M AGNCO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.60% of Novan Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.61M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.62%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -85.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -82.68% over the last six months.

Armistice Capital LLC meanwhile bought more NOVN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $560,606 worth of shares.

Similarly, HBM Partners AG (Investment Manag… decreased its Novan Inc. shares by 0.22% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,173,207 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,624 shares of Novan Inc. which are valued at $258,106. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Novan Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 12,251 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 620,808 shares and is now valued at $136,578. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Novan Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.