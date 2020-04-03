ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) Is Now On A Buy List

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 93.97% on 04/02/20. The shares fell to a low of $1.31 before closing at $2.25. Intraday shares traded counted 21.19 million, which was -9949.98% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 210.84K. IO’s previous close was $1.16 while the outstanding shares total 13.76M. The firm has a beta of 4.36. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.32, with weekly volatility at 37.95% and ATR at 0.44. The IO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.13 and a $16.87 high.

Investors have identified the tech company ION Geophysical Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $30.96 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For IO, the company has in raw cash 33.06 million on their books with 13.16 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 92.63 million million total, with 116.19 million as their total liabilities.

IO were able to record 31.74 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 736000.0. In cash movements, the company had a total of 34.15 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for ION Geophysical Corporation (IO)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, ION Geophysical Corporation recorded a total of 42.71 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -74.66% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -24.66%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 37.47 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 5.24 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 13.76M with the revenue now reading -1.02 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.62 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -2.40 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on IO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of IO attractive?

In related news, Director, LAPEYRE JAMES M JR bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 11. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1.75, for a total value of 174,850. As the purchase deal closes, the President & CEO, Usher Christopher Theron now bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 48,675. Also, EVP & CFO (Interim), MORRISON MICHAEL L bought 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 18. The shares were cost at an average price of 4.30 per share, with a total market value of 5,001. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, LAPEYRE JAMES M JR now holds 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 182,920. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 6.30%.

0 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on ION Geophysical Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the IO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $5.25.