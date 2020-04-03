Expensive Market, What To Buy? Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB), Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

The shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on December 16, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $80 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt advised investors in its research note published on May 09, 2019, to Buy the SPB stock while also putting a $77 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 18, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Monness Crespi & Hardt in its report released on November 20, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 64. Raymond James was of a view that SPB is Mkt Perform in its latest report on November 20, 2018. Oppenheimer thinks that SPB is worth Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $56.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 81.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.32.

The shares of the company added by 6.85% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $32.21 while ending the day at $35.56. During the trading session, a total of 509096.0 shares were traded which represents a 11.77% incline from the average session volume which is 577040.0 shares. SPB had ended its last session trading at $33.28. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.60, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 SPB 52-week low price stands at $19.59 while its 52-week high price is $66.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. generated 142.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -30.0%. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on January 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:MAA) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $140. Even though the stock has been trading at $98.74/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.55% to reach $136.31/share. It started the day trading at $99.77 and traded between $92.115 and $94.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MAA’s 50-day SMA is 128.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 128.57. The stock has a high of $148.88 for the year while the low is $82.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.74%, as 2.15M SPB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.65% of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 32.46, while the P/B ratio is 2.02. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 827.79K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MAA shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 211,593 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,136,841 shares of MAA, with a total valuation of $2,473,628,068. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more MAA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,105,845,152 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. shares by 6.13% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,688,823 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -502,224 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. which are valued at $993,857,261. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 379,026 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,717,088 shares and is now valued at $480,470,795. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.