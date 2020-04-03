Expensive Market, What To Buy? Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

The shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $43 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Morgan Stanley, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on February 21, 2020. That day the DA Davidson set price target on the stock to $61. Citigroup was of a view that MS is Neutral in its latest report on January 21, 2020. Piper Sandler thinks that MS is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 17, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 59.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.54.

The shares of the company added by 7.21% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $31.25 while ending the day at $33.90. During the trading session, a total of 21.3 million shares were traded which represents a -17.34% decline from the average session volume which is 18.15 million shares. MS had ended its last session trading at $31.62. Morgan Stanley currently has a market cap of $56.93 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.53, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.82, with a beta of 1.45. MS 52-week low price stands at $27.20 while its 52-week high price is $57.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.83%. Morgan Stanley has the potential to record 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:XHR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Wells Fargo also rated XHR as Upgrade on March 09, 2020, with its price target of $17 suggesting that XHR could surge by 51.8% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.96/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.35% to reach $17.78/share. It started the day trading at $9.425 and traded between $8.17 and $8.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XHR’s 50-day SMA is 15.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.55. The stock has a high of $23.33 for the year while the low is $6.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -26.48%, as 3.55M MS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.18% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.63, while the P/B ratio is 0.56. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 952.53K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -30.61%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more XHR shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 373,815 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,215,588 shares of XHR, with a total valuation of $272,505,196. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more XHR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $272,129,985 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares by 2.10% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,696,758 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 199,502 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. which are valued at $145,063,500. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 29,514 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,196,839 shares and is now valued at $77,744,711. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.