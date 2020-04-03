Expensive Market, What To Buy? Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP), Livongo Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO)

The shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $35 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Molson Coors Beverage Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2020, to Hold the TAP stock while also putting a $40 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on March 20, 2020. That day the Guggenheim set price target on the stock to $49. The stock was given Market Perform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on November 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 55. Barclays was of a view that TAP is Equal Weight in its latest report on November 25, 2019. MKM Partners thinks that TAP is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 66.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $49.73. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.62.

The shares of the company added by 5.68% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $37.05 while ending the day at $40.00. During the trading session, a total of 2.56 million shares were traded which represents a -11.74% decline from the average session volume which is 2.29 million shares. TAP had ended its last session trading at $37.85. Molson Coors Beverage Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.67, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 TAP 52-week low price stands at $34.01 while its 52-week high price is $64.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Molson Coors Beverage Company generated 523.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 49.02%. Molson Coors Beverage Company has the potential to record 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Livongo Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Morgan Stanley also rated LVGO as Upgrade on August 28, 2019, with its price target of $42 suggesting that LVGO could surge by 36.05% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.80/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.01% to reach $40.86/share. It started the day trading at $27.7999 and traded between $25.35 and $26.13 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $45.68 for the year while the low is $15.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 39.01%, as 5.84M TAP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.65% of Livongo Health Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.74M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.10%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.61% over the past 90 days while it gained 54.89% over the last six months.

This move now sees The CHI Advisors LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,636,640 shares of LVGO, with a total valuation of $65,942,366. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more LVGO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $46,469,480 worth of shares.

Similarly, Franklin Advisers, Inc. increased its Livongo Health Inc. shares by 40.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,460,536 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 419,346 shares of Livongo Health Inc. which are valued at $36,528,005. In the same vein, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its Livongo Health Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,200,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,200,000 shares and is now valued at $30,012,000. Following these latest developments, around 17.20% of Livongo Health Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.