Expensive Market, What To Buy? Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY), GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)

The shares of Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Keefe Bruyette in its latest research note that was published on October 29, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $50 price target. Keefe Bruyette wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Mercury General Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Compass Point advised investors in its research note published on August 02, 2016, to Neutral the MCY stock while also putting a $51 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Compass Point Markets when it published its report on May 03, 2016. That day the Compass Point set price target on the stock to $55. Compass Point was of a view that MCY is Neutral in its latest report on November 04, 2014. Compass Point thinks that MCY is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 28, 2014 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 47.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.64.

The shares of the company added by 5.13% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $37.46 while ending the day at $39.78. During the trading session, a total of 631263.0 shares were traded which represents a -96.51% decline from the average session volume which is 321230.0 shares. MCY had ended its last session trading at $37.84. Mercury General Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.2 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.88, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.18, with a beta of 0.50. MCY 52-week low price stands at $33.45 while its 52-week high price is $65.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.78 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -314.29%. Mercury General Corporation has the potential to record 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DNB Markets published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Citigroup also rated GLOG as Downgrade on February 07, 2020, with its price target of $6 suggesting that GLOG could surge by 72.46% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.51/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.98% to reach $11.73/share. It started the day trading at $3.7221 and traded between $3.19 and $3.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GLOG's 50-day SMA is 5.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.40. The stock has a high of $16.56 for the year while the low is $2.67. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.49%, as 4.79M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.80% of GasLog Ltd. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 1.02M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -66.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -72.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold more GLOG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP selling -95,469 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,622,475 shares of GLOG, with a total valuation of $20,322,085. Eagle Global Advisors LLC meanwhile sold more GLOG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,579,314 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its GasLog Ltd. shares by 42.94% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,878,353 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,413,569 shares of GasLog Ltd. which are valued at $10,537,560. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its GasLog Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 14,840 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,794,772 shares and is now valued at $10,068,671. Following these latest developments, around 12.64% of GasLog Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.