Expensive Market, What To Buy? GNC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNC), Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

The shares of GNC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNC) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $0.50 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GNC Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on June 17, 2019, to Hold the GNC stock while also putting a $1.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Buckingham Research Markets when it published its report on October 29, 2018. That day the Buckingham Research set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on May 30, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. BofA/Merrill was of a view that GNC is Underperform in its latest report on August 22, 2017. Barclays thinks that GNC is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 28, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Sell while its average price target is $0.35. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.70.

The shares of the company added by 4.60% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.41 while ending the day at $0.44. During the trading session, a total of 1.97 million shares were traded which represents a -16.7% decline from the average session volume which is 1.69 million shares. GNC had ended its last session trading at $0.42. GNC 52-week low price stands at $0.38 while its 52-week high price is $3.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The GNC Holdings Inc. generated 117.05 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 314.29%. GNC Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on February 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. RBC Capital Mkts also rated XERS as Initiated on July 16, 2018, with its price target of $24 suggesting that XERS could surge by 88.18% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.76/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.36% to reach $13.20/share. It started the day trading at $1.79 and traded between $1.50 and $1.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XERS’s 50-day SMA is 3.6868 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.0205. The stock has a high of $12.98 for the year while the low is $1.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.44%, as 1.58M GNC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.32% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 577.19K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -31.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -76.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -82.17% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Redmile Group LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,000,641 shares of XERS, with a total valuation of $10,682,282. Deerfield Management Company LP meanwhile bought more XERS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,196,516 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.