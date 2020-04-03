Expensive Market, What To Buy? Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA), J. C. Penney Company Inc. (NYSE:JCP)

The shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has been pegged with a rating of Strong Buy by CFRA in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. CFRA wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Electronic Arts Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. MKM Partners advised investors in its research note published on March 17, 2020, to Buy the EA stock while also putting a $114 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on February 03, 2020. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $110. The stock was given Overweight rating by Piper Sandler in its report released on January 28, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 124. The Benchmark Company was of a view that EA is Buy in its latest report on January 06, 2020. Barclays thinks that EA is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 22, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 99.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 19 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $119.37. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.71.

The shares of the company added by 4.88% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $97.50 while ending the day at $102.29. During the trading session, a total of 3.78 million shares were traded which represents a -4.74% decline from the average session volume which is 3.61 million shares. EA had ended its last session trading at $97.53. Electronic Arts Inc. currently has a market cap of $30.82 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.76, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.18, with a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.14, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.80 EA 52-week low price stands at $85.69 while its 52-week high price is $114.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.52 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Electronic Arts Inc. generated 3.6 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.71 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 51.98%. Electronic Arts Inc. has the potential to record 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on August 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that J. C. Penney Company Inc. (NYSE:JCP) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $0.60. It started the day trading at $0.3279 and traded between $0.295 and $0.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JCP’s 50-day SMA is 0.6157 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.8760. The stock has a high of $1.51 for the year while the low is $0.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 107.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.32%, as 107.51M EA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 35.07% of J. C. Penney Company Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.28M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -73.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -66.69% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more JCP shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 417,276 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 41,481,777 shares of JCP, with a total valuation of $28,622,426. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more JCP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,270,895 worth of shares.

Similarly, Newport Trust Co. decreased its J. C. Penney Company Inc. shares by 1.90% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 15,920,924 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -307,783 shares of J. C. Penney Company Inc. which are valued at $10,985,438. In the same vein, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP decreased its J. C. Penney Company Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,122,317 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,726,562 shares and is now valued at $7,401,328. Following these latest developments, around 3.90% of J. C. Penney Company Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.