Analysts Turn Mixed On Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL), Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)

The shares of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) has been pegged with a rating of Speculative Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on November 14, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $4 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Seelos Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -6.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.14.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.66% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.4195 while ending the day at $0.42. During the trading session, a total of 672427.0 shares were traded which represents a 13.66% incline from the average session volume which is 778840.0 shares. SEEL had ended its last session trading at $0.47. SEEL 52-week low price stands at $0.45 while its 52-week high price is $3.44.

The Seelos Therapeutics Inc. generated 10.26 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Argus published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) is now rated as Hold. Piper Sandler also rated MRO as Downgrade on March 25, 2020, with its price target of $2 suggesting that MRO could surge by 66.38% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.12/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.22% to reach $10.32/share. It started the day trading at $3.74 and traded between $3.15 and $3.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MRO’s 50-day SMA is 7.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.49. The stock has a high of $18.93 for the year while the low is $3.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 31.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 86.44%, as 59.54M SEEL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.50% of Marathon Oil Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.87, while the P/B ratio is 0.23. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 27.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -74.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -69.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MRO shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 416,053 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 92,935,393 shares of MRO, with a total valuation of $769,505,054. Macquarie Investment Management B… meanwhile bought more MRO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $549,582,094 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its Marathon Oil Corporation shares by 4.60% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 49,176,792 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,161,684 shares of Marathon Oil Corporation which are valued at $407,183,838. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Marathon Oil Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,733,379 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 45,202,806 shares and is now valued at $374,279,234. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Marathon Oil Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.