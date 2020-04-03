Analysts Turn Mixed On HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS), Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

The shares of HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $148 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of HubSpot Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 27, 2020. Piper Jaffray was of a view that HUBS is Overweight in its latest report on November 26, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that HUBS is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 230.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $183.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.16.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.59% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $112.21 while ending the day at $116.86. During the trading session, a total of 1.92 million shares were traded which represents a -141.35% decline from the average session volume which is 794990.0 shares. HUBS had ended its last session trading at $125.10. HubSpot Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.40 HUBS 52-week low price stands at $90.83 while its 52-week high price is $207.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The HubSpot Inc. generated 275.49 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1500.0%. HubSpot Inc. has the potential to record -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) is now rated as Neutral. Deutsche Bank also rated JCI as Initiated on March 09, 2020, with its price target of $48 suggesting that JCI could surge by 38.66% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.16/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.54% to reach $42.47/share. It started the day trading at $26.67 and traded between $25.1487 and $26.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JCI’s 50-day SMA is 35.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 40.47. The stock has a high of $44.82 for the year while the low is $22.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.25%, as 12.42M HUBS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.68% of Johnson Controls International plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.53, while the P/B ratio is 1.04. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.52%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.77% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox sold more JCI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -9.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox selling -9,472,672 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 86,117,229 shares of JCI, with a total valuation of $3,149,307,065. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more JCI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,296,784,153 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Johnson Controls International plc shares by 1.73% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 33,985,708 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -599,335 shares of Johnson Controls International plc which are valued at $1,242,857,342. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Johnson Controls International plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 301,260 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 33,823,514 shares and is now valued at $1,236,925,907. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Johnson Controls International plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.