Analysts Turn Mixed On General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)

The shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on January 09, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $49 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of General Motors Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on October 02, 2019, to Overweight the GM stock while also putting a $48 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on June 27, 2019. Goldman was of a view that GM is Neutral in its latest report on September 11, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that GM is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 17, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 46.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $37.53. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.48.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.56% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $17.79 while ending the day at $18.19. During the trading session, a total of 17.8 million shares were traded which represents a -16.22% decline from the average session volume which is 15.32 million shares. GM had ended its last session trading at $19.26. General Motors Company currently has a market cap of $27.43 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.98, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.47, with a beta of 1.45. General Motors Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.47, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 GM 52-week low price stands at $14.32 while its 52-week high price is $41.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The General Motors Company generated 19.07 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.72 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2720.0%. General Motors Company has the potential to record 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at TD Securities published a research note on May 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.75/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.74% to reach $10.86/share. It started the day trading at $8.25 and traded between $7.55 and $8.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CCJ’s 50-day SMA is 7.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.00. The stock has a high of $12.12 for the year while the low is $5.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.42%, as 17.94M GM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.48% of Cameco Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 60.45, while the P/B ratio is 0.89. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.07M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.46% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Cameco Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.