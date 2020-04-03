Analysts Turn Mixed On Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS), GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE:GGN)

The shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Vertical Research in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. Vertical Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Flowserve Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on December 17, 2019. Citigroup was of a view that FLS is Buy in its latest report on July 08, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that FLS is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $34.55. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.39.

The shares of the company added by 4.15% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $23.10 while ending the day at $24.10. During the trading session, a total of 2.86 million shares were traded which represents a -118.33% decline from the average session volume which is 1.31 million shares. FLS had ended its last session trading at $23.14. Flowserve Corporation currently has a market cap of $3.48 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.51, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.12, with a beta of 1.91. Flowserve Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.77, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 FLS 52-week low price stands at $18.98 while its 52-week high price is $54.16.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.66 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Flowserve Corporation generated 670.98 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.59 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 37.88%. Flowserve Corporation has the potential to record 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

A look at its technical shows that GGN’s 50-day SMA is 3.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.20. The stock has a high of $4.74 for the year while the low is $1.98. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.40, while the P/B ratio is 0.67. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.77M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.43%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Oxbow Advisors LLC bought more GGN shares, increasing its portfolio by 10.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Oxbow Advisors LLC purchasing 158,671 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,731,967 shares of GGN, with a total valuation of $6,165,803. Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (… meanwhile sold more GGN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,958,988 worth of shares.

Similarly, Ashford Capital Management, Inc. increased its GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust shares by 4.96% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 925,536 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 43,729 shares of GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust which are valued at $3,294,908. In the same vein, Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. increased its GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 71,679 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 743,604 shares and is now valued at $2,647,230.