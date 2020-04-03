Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

The shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Walmart Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2020, to Underperform the WMT stock while also putting a $98 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Atlantic Equities Markets when it published its report on March 26, 2020. That day the Atlantic Equities set price target on the stock to $130. Odeon was of a view that WMT is Buy in its latest report on March 23, 2020. Credit Suisse thinks that WMT is worth Outperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.15.

The shares of the company added by 3.95% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $112.335 while ending the day at $118.65. During the trading session, a total of 9.82 million shares were traded which represents a -5.11% decline from the average session volume which is 9.34 million shares. WMT had ended its last session trading at $114.14. Walmart Inc. currently has a market cap of $336.79 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.87, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.00, with a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 WMT 52-week low price stands at $96.79 while its 52-week high price is $128.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.38 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Walmart Inc. generated 9.46 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.12%. Walmart Inc. has the potential to record 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) is now rated as Buy. Raymond James also rated AMT as Upgrade on March 26, 2020, with its price target of $211 suggesting that AMT could surge by 14.23% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $206.97/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.66% to reach $257.38/share. It started the day trading at $221.09 and traded between $205.59 and $220.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMT’s 50-day SMA is 232.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 222.28. The stock has a high of $258.62 for the year while the low is $174.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.75 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.45%, as 4.07M WMT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.92% of American Tower Corporation (REIT) shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 52.10, while the P/B ratio is 19.35. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.42M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.39% over the past 90 days while it gained 0.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AMT shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 320,278 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 57,598,553 shares of AMT, with a total valuation of $13,063,351,820. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more AMT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,341,240,699 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its American Tower Corporation (REIT) shares by 6.80% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 19,878,737 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,266,057 shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) which are valued at $4,508,497,552. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its American Tower Corporation (REIT) shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 844,396 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 17,454,893 shares and is now valued at $3,958,769,732. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of American Tower Corporation (REIT) stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.