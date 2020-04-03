Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW), Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

The shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $84 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on January 02, 2020, to Overweight the TROW stock while also putting a $145 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on October 08, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on March 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 107. Evercore ISI was of a view that TROW is Outperform in its latest report on January 31, 2019. Goldman thinks that TROW is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $113.79. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.24.

The shares of the company added by 3.48% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $92.7931 while ending the day at $97.14. During the trading session, a total of 1.42 million shares were traded which represents a 21.99% incline from the average session volume which is 1.82 million shares. TROW had ended its last session trading at $93.87. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $23.34 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.16, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.33, with a beta of 1.09. TROW 52-week low price stands at $82.51 while its 52-week high price is $139.82.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.88%. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has the potential to record 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on November 20, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.49/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.48% to reach $15.00/share. It started the day trading at $12.31 and traded between $11.37 and $12.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that INVA’s 50-day SMA is 12.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.54. The stock has a high of $15.35 for the year while the low is $7.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.46%, as 11.60M TROW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 22.18% of Innoviva Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.74, while the P/B ratio is 3.91. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 857.60K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 17.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.92%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.99% over the past 90 days while it gained 17.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more INVA shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 290,543 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,706,558 shares of INVA, with a total valuation of $144,217,336. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more INVA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $106,328,099 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Innoviva Inc. shares by 1.26% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,668,221 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 83,184 shares of Innoviva Inc. which are valued at $89,820,937. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Innoviva Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.