Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP), Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

The shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on January 08, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $10.50 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lexington Realty Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on August 26, 2019, to Market Perform the LXP stock while also putting a $10.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on August 08, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $11. DA Davidson was of a view that LXP is Buy in its latest report on January 22, 2019. Jefferies thinks that LXP is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $10.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.61.

The shares of the company added by 3.65% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $8.99 while ending the day at $9.65. During the trading session, a total of 1.7 million shares were traded which represents a 28.45% incline from the average session volume which is 2.37 million shares. LXP had ended its last session trading at $9.31. Lexington Realty Trust currently has a market cap of $2.45 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.59, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.72, with a beta of 0.87. LXP 52-week low price stands at $7.86 while its 52-week high price is $11.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Lexington Realty Trust has the potential to record 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $126. DA Davidson also rated TREX as Downgrade on February 25, 2020, with its price target of $104 suggesting that TREX could surge by 20.03% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $71.67/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.83% to reach $94.85/share. It started the day trading at $76.39 and traded between $69.19 and $75.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TREX’s 50-day SMA is 92.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 86.54. The stock has a high of $111.85 for the year while the low is $56.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.07%, as 9.14M LXP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.79% of Trex Company Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 30.73, while the P/B ratio is 9.84. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 725.77K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.78%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.06% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more TREX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 25,352 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,379,773 shares of TREX, with a total valuation of $610,225,287. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more TREX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $508,763,689 worth of shares.

Similarly, William Blair Investment Manageme… increased its Trex Company Inc. shares by 5.45% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,063,670 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 209,869 shares of Trex Company Inc. which are valued at $388,690,036. In the same vein, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its Trex Company Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 132,193 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,312,514 shares and is now valued at $316,841,964. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Trex Company Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.