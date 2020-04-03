Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD), Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

The shares of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Tudor Pickering in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. Tudor Pickering wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Independence Contract Drilling Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from CapitalOne Markets when it published its report on January 16, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by B. Riley FBR Inc. in its report released on November 22, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7.75. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that ICD is Outperform in its latest report on September 29, 2017. Morgan Stanley thinks that ICD is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $15.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -97.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.91.

The shares of the company added by 20.00% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.50 while ending the day at $1.62. During the trading session, a total of 710828.0 shares were traded which represents a -1760.32% decline from the average session volume which is 38210.0 shares. ICD had ended its last session trading at $1.35. Independence Contract Drilling Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.42, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 ICD 52-week low price stands at $1.08 while its 52-week high price is $64.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$2.00 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Independence Contract Drilling Inc. generated 5.21 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$2.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 140.0%. Independence Contract Drilling Inc. has the potential to record -11.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.76/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.36% to reach $19.75/share. It started the day trading at $12.61 and traded between $11.97 and $12.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TS’s 50-day SMA is 16.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.22. The stock has a high of $30.32 for the year while the low is $9.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.78 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.18%, as 4.35M ICD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.62% of Tenaris S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.83, while the P/B ratio is 0.61. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more TS shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 698,440 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,531,841 shares of TS, with a total valuation of $173,479,506. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more TS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $141,082,760 worth of shares.

Similarly, Westwood Global Investments LLC decreased its Tenaris S.A. shares by 0.27% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,995,645 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -19,247 shares of Tenaris S.A. which are valued at $127,320,739. In the same vein, Harding Loevner LP decreased its Tenaris S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 120,932 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,969,713 shares and is now valued at $126,848,777. Following these latest developments, around 60.60% of Tenaris S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.