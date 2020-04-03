Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES), Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

The shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. The Utilities company has also assigned a $86 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Eversource Energy, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on February 20, 2020, to Outperform the ES stock while also putting a $100 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on January 27, 2020. Credit Suisse was of a view that ES is Neutral in its latest report on January 17, 2020. Goldman thinks that ES is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 16, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 87.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $90.69. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.44.

The shares of the company added by 4.34% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $74.53 while ending the day at $79.29. During the trading session, a total of 2.7 million shares were traded which represents a -11.07% decline from the average session volume which is 2.43 million shares. ES had ended its last session trading at $75.99. Eversource Energy currently has a market cap of $25.45 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 28.21, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.93, with a beta of 0.40. Eversource Energy debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.23, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 ES 52-week low price stands at $60.69 while its 52-week high price is $99.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.76 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Eversource Energy generated 15.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.98 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -27.63%. Eversource Energy has the potential to record 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on November 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.92/share, analysts expect it to down by -19.63% to reach $19.33/share. It started the day trading at $11.29 and traded between $9.53 and $9.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GBDC’s 50-day SMA is 16.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.63. The stock has a high of $19.00 for the year while the low is $9.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 97.79%, as 1.63M ES shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 77.89, while the P/B ratio is 0.58. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 947.94K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.39%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.93% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 4.78% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.