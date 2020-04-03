Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC), Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

The shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on February 11, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $43 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Edgewell Personal Care Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on August 07, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $34. The stock was given Buy rating by SunTrust in its report released on July 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 40. BofA/Merrill was of a view that EPC is Neutral in its latest report on February 08, 2019. Societe Generale thinks that EPC is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $39.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.88.

The shares of the company added by 13.96% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $23.12 while ending the day at $26.53. During the trading session, a total of 916435.0 shares were traded which represents a 7.88% incline from the average session volume which is 994820.0 shares. EPC had ended its last session trading at $23.28. Edgewell Personal Care Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.83, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 EPC 52-week low price stands at $20.51 while its 52-week high price is $45.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.55 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Edgewell Personal Care Company generated 251.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.86 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -105.45%. Edgewell Personal Care Company has the potential to record 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on February 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.34/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.90% to reach $25.17/share. It started the day trading at $8.02 and traded between $7.34 and $7.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MYOV’s 50-day SMA is 10.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.52. The stock has a high of $26.02 for the year while the low is $4.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.71%, as 3.00M EPC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.53% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 839.19K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.83% over the past 90 days while it gained 53.69% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Bellevue Asset Management AG selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,815,109 shares of MYOV, with a total valuation of $49,595,623. Janus Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more MYOV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $48,612,158 worth of shares.

Similarly, Eventide Asset Management LLC decreased its Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares by 12.11% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,126,131 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -568,786 shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. which are valued at $42,499,149. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 182,430 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,614,021 shares and is now valued at $37,224,416. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.