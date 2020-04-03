Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN), McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)

The shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $6 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Devon Energy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2020. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $10. SunTrust was of a view that DVN is Hold in its latest report on March 09, 2020. BofA/Merrill thinks that DVN is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 65.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.37.

The shares of the company added by 14.73% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.07 while ending the day at $7.79. During the trading session, a total of 24.06 million shares were traded which represents a -145.49% decline from the average session volume which is 9.8 million shares. DVN had ended its last session trading at $6.79. Devon Energy Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.78, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 DVN 52-week low price stands at $4.70 while its 52-week high price is $35.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.33 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Devon Energy Corporation generated 1.84 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -9.09%. Devon Energy Corporation has the potential to record -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on September 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4.20. ROTH Capital also rated MUX as Initiated on December 11, 2017, with its price target of $3.25 suggesting that MUX could surge by 73.7% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.67/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.03% to reach $2.70/share. It started the day trading at $0.7495 and traded between $0.6783 and $0.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MUX’s 50-day SMA is 0.9665 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.4320. The stock has a high of $2.14 for the year while the low is $0.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 41.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.43%, as 43.56M DVN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.62% of McEwen Mining Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.91M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. sold more MUX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -53.94% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. selling -20,899,429 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,849,548 shares of MUX, with a total valuation of $16,064,593. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more MUX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,576,066 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its McEwen Mining Inc. shares by 5.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,540,481 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 471,409 shares of McEwen Mining Inc. which are valued at $7,686,433. In the same vein, CPMG, Inc. increased its McEwen Mining Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 7,261,232 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,261,232 shares and is now valued at $6,535,109. Following these latest developments, around 20.14% of McEwen Mining Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.