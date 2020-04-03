Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD), Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

The shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $67 price target. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Outperform the CRWD stock while also putting a $67 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on February 11, 2020. That day the DA Davidson set price target on the stock to $75. DA Davidson was of a view that CRWD is Neutral in its latest report on November 19, 2019. Goldman thinks that CRWD is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 12, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 55.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 77.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.42.

The shares of the company added by 3.87% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $54.11 while ending the day at $56.69. During the trading session, a total of 3.05 million shares were traded which represents a 47.81% incline from the average session volume which is 5.85 million shares. CRWD had ended its last session trading at $54.58. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.40 CRWD 52-week low price stands at $31.95 while its 52-week high price is $101.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.14 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. generated 264.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -292.86%. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on August 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $151. JP Morgan also rated CCI as Upgrade on August 01, 2019, with its price target of $150 suggesting that CCI could surge by 9.09% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $137.59/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.38% to reach $161.00/share. It started the day trading at $146.97 and traded between $136.06 and $146.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CCI’s 50-day SMA is 150.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 140.91. The stock has a high of $168.75 for the year while the low is $114.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 28.35%, as 8.40M CRWD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.03% of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 81.86, while the P/B ratio is 5.81. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.53M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.74%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.31% over the past 90 days while it gained 7.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CCI shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 255,309 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 54,009,211 shares of CCI, with a total valuation of $7,738,979,844. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more CCI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,965,698,062 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) shares by 6.49% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 19,781,504 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,205,181 shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) which are valued at $2,834,491,708. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,382,942 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 17,876,025 shares and is now valued at $2,561,455,622. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.