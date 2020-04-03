Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

The shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on January 16, 2020. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AAR Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on January 08, 2020, to Buy the AIR stock while also putting a $56 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on July 09, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $50. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that AIR is Buy in its latest report on July 11, 2018. Canaccord Genuity thinks that AIR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 08, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 46.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $31.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 100.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.51.

The shares of the company added by 4.25% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $16.26 while ending the day at $17.19. During the trading session, a total of 561573.0 shares were traded which represents a -60.73% decline from the average session volume which is 349380.0 shares. AIR had ended its last session trading at $16.49. AAR Corp. currently has a market cap of $669.21 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.89, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.79, with a beta of 1.70. AAR Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 AIR 52-week low price stands at $8.56 while its 52-week high price is $52.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.67 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The AAR Corp. generated 64.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.64 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.48%. AAR Corp. has the potential to record 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $49. Atlantic Equities also rated CTSH as Initiated on February 19, 2020, with its price target of $65 suggesting that CTSH could surge by 32.36% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $42.51/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.19% to reach $65.48/share. It started the day trading at $45.00 and traded between $42.20 and $44.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CTSH’s 50-day SMA is 58.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 61.45. The stock has a high of $74.85 for the year while the low is $40.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.52%, as 12.21M AIR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.23% of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.47, while the P/B ratio is 2.20. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.53M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.47% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more CTSH shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -92,651 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 41,867,612 shares of CTSH, with a total valuation of $2,550,993,599. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CTSH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,634,288,405 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares by 2.20% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 23,190,247 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 498,861 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation which are valued at $1,412,981,750. In the same vein, Massachusetts Financial Services … increased its Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,507,743 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 19,423,226 shares and is now valued at $1,183,457,160. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.