2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI), Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

The shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on November 19, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $65 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Eldorado Resorts Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Susquehanna advised investors in its research note published on July 24, 2019, to Neutral the ERI stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wolfe Research Markets when it published its report on June 25, 2019. Stifel was of a view that ERI is Buy in its latest report on June 05, 2019. Jefferies thinks that ERI is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 77.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -84.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.13.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.73% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $10.31 while ending the day at $10.67. During the trading session, a total of 6.5 million shares were traded which represents a -52.53% decline from the average session volume which is 4.26 million shares. ERI had ended its last session trading at $11.69. Eldorado Resorts Inc. currently has a market cap of $920.5 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.37, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.38, with a beta of 2.35. Eldorado Resorts Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 ERI 52-week low price stands at $6.02 while its 52-week high price is $70.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.26 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Eldorado Resorts Inc. generated 209.82 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -88.46%. Eldorado Resorts Inc. has the potential to record 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on January 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.21/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.49% to reach $9.00/share. It started the day trading at $5.27 and traded between $4.10 and $4.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SAVA’s 50-day SMA is 6.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.11. The stock has a high of $10.95 for the year while the low is $1.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.65%, as 1.10M ERI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.99% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.94M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.06% over the past 90 days while it gained 291.87% over the last six months.

Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more SAVA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,698,408 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 10.10% of Cassava Sciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.