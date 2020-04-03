2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN), Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

The shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $60 price target. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2020. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $81. The stock was given Buy rating by Guggenheim in its report released on December 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 83. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that DNKN is Sector Perform in its latest report on December 10, 2019. Maxim Group thinks that DNKN is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 22, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 83.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 18 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $68.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.91.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.27% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $47.03 while ending the day at $48.55. During the trading session, a total of 1.92 million shares were traded which represents a -68.13% decline from the average session volume which is 1.14 million shares. DNKN had ended its last session trading at $51.25. Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.28 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.79, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.42, with a beta of 0.78. DNKN 52-week low price stands at $38.51 while its 52-week high price is $84.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.73 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. generated 706.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.90 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.22%. Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. has the potential to record 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CIBC published a research note on February 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) is now rated as Sector Outperform. UBS also rated NEM as Initiated on February 06, 2020, with its price target of $46 suggesting that NEM could surge by 12.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $46.47/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.79% to reach $55.06/share. It started the day trading at $49.75 and traded between $46.56 and $48.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NEM’s 50-day SMA is 45.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 40.91. The stock has a high of $52.49 for the year while the low is $29.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.71%, as 16.87M DNKN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.10% of Newmont Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.49, while the P/B ratio is 1.84. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.10%. Looking further, the stock has raised 11.59% over the past 90 days while it gained 27.36% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more NEM shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 909,172 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 90,537,531 shares of NEM, with a total valuation of $4,040,690,009. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more NEM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,604,900,287 worth of shares.

Similarly, Van Eck Associates Corp. increased its Newmont Corporation shares by 4.70% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 39,275,253 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,764,699 shares of Newmont Corporation which are valued at $1,752,854,541. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Newmont Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 107,927 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 38,193,895 shares and is now valued at $1,704,593,534. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Newmont Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.