2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSE:DSS), Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

The shares of Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSE:DSS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Dawson James in its latest research note that was published on July 22, 2013. The Services company has also assigned a $4 price target. Dawson James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Document Security Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 66.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -85.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.37.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.32% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.20 while ending the day at $0.20. During the trading session, a total of 5.15 million shares were traded which represents a -0.22% decline from the average session volume which is 5.14 million shares. DSS had ended its last session trading at $0.22. Document Security Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 DSS 52-week low price stands at $0.12 while its 52-week high price is $1.43.

The Document Security Systems Inc. generated 1.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. Document Security Systems Inc. has the potential to record -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $7.90. ROTH Capital also rated CDE as Upgrade on February 24, 2020, with its price target of $5.50 suggesting that CDE could surge by 51.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.64/share, analysts expect it to surge by 18.56% to reach $6.50/share. It started the day trading at $3.29 and traded between $2.76 and $3.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CDE’s 50-day SMA is 4.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.37. The stock has a high of $8.29 for the year while the low is $1.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.27%, as 10.60M DSS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.54% of Coeur Mining Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.71M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -59.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. bought more CDE shares, increasing its portfolio by 12.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. purchasing 2,868,378 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,649,113 shares of CDE, with a total valuation of $110,860,310. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CDE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $83,203,940 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Coeur Mining Inc. shares by 4.94% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 17,575,032 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -914,017 shares of Coeur Mining Inc. which are valued at $73,112,133. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Coeur Mining Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,167,045 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 16,283,149 shares and is now valued at $67,737,900. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Coeur Mining Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.