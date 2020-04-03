2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC), Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

The shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $9 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Diversified Healthcare Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.86.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.15% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.50 while ending the day at $2.63. During the trading session, a total of 2.77 million shares were traded which represents a -44.02% decline from the average session volume which is 1.92 million shares. DHC had ended its last session trading at $2.96. DHC 52-week low price stands at $2.00 while its 52-week high price is $9.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.30 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -23.33%. Diversified Healthcare Trust has the potential to record 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) is now rated as Buy. Imperial Capital also rated ESTE as Reiterated on March 13, 2020, with its price target of $3 suggesting that ESTE could surge by 59.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.56/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.90% to reach $4.22/share. It started the day trading at $1.955 and traded between $1.6001 and $1.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ESTE’s 50-day SMA is 3.5660 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.4058. The stock has a high of $7.94 for the year while the low is $1.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.77 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.03%, as 1.89M DHC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.26% of Earthstone Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 101.76, while the P/B ratio is 0.15. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 293.65K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.43%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -72.01% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more ESTE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -24.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -545,371 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,650,263 shares of ESTE, with a total valuation of $6,353,513. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more ESTE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,956,178 worth of shares.

Similarly, Investment Counselors of Maryland… increased its Earthstone Energy Inc. shares by 1.74% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,236,899 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 21,165 shares of Earthstone Energy Inc. which are valued at $4,762,061. In the same vein, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… increased its Earthstone Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 161,174 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,217,321 shares and is now valued at $4,686,686. Following these latest developments, around 5.70% of Earthstone Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.