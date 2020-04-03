2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC), Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)

The shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on November 04, 2019. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on November 05, 2018. DA Davidson was of a view that BKCC is Neutral in its latest report on April 28, 2016. Keefe Bruyette thinks that BKCC is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.44.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.31% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.84 while ending the day at $1.85. During the trading session, a total of 699502.0 shares were traded which represents a -20.39% decline from the average session volume which is 581050.0 shares. BKCC had ended its last session trading at $2.04. BKCC 52-week low price stands at $1.47 while its 52-week high price is $6.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.14 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -14.29%. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has the potential to record 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on May 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. It started the day trading at $0.255 and traded between $0.1801 and $0.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TMDI’s 50-day SMA is 0.3483 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.0855. The stock has a high of $3.14 for the year while the low is $0.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 570375.1 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.57%, as 670,590 BKCC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.98% of Titan Medical Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 38.89%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.02% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.96% over the last six months.