Two Stocks To Tuck Away: UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR), Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

The shares of UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $33 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of UDR Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on January 17, 2020, to Hold the UDR stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on December 17, 2019. That day the KeyBanc Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $50. The stock was given Buy rating by Citigroup in its report released on December 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 54. Goldman was of a view that UDR is Neutral in its latest report on November 08, 2019. Mizuho thinks that UDR is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $47.22. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.89.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.74% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $31.935 while ending the day at $32.98. During the trading session, a total of 2.54 million shares were traded which represents a -20.0% decline from the average session volume which is 2.12 million shares. UDR had ended its last session trading at $36.54. UDR 52-week low price stands at $29.20 while its 52-week high price is $51.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.54 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.56%. UDR Inc. has the potential to record 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on October 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Janney also rated REPH as Resumed on January 31, 2019, with its price target of $13 suggesting that REPH could surge by 61.48% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.17/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.95% to reach $18.25/share. It started the day trading at $8.05 and traded between $6.85 and $7.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that REPH’s 50-day SMA is 13.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.14. The stock has a high of $19.21 for the year while the low is $5.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.84%, as 1.46M UDR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.39% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 382.00K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -61.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more REPH shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 78,839 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,245,006 shares of REPH, with a total valuation of $17,853,386.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Recro Pharma Inc. shares by 19.44% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,018,862 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 165,862 shares of Recro Pharma Inc. which are valued at $14,610,481. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Recro Pharma Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 18,010 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 890,960 shares and is now valued at $12,776,366. Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of Recro Pharma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.