Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR), Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

The shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on February 04, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $30 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Red Rock Resorts Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Peer Perform rating from Wolfe Research Markets when it published its report on June 14, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on June 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 29. Macquarie was of a view that RRR is Outperform in its latest report on May 21, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that RRR is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 26.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $24.22. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 183.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.46.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.54% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.52 while ending the day at $7.82. During the trading session, a total of 1.87 million shares were traded which represents a -38.87% decline from the average session volume which is 1.35 million shares. RRR had ended its last session trading at $8.55. Red Rock Resorts Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 6.06, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 RRR 52-week low price stands at $2.76 while its 52-week high price is $28.62.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Red Rock Resorts Inc. generated 132.91 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 11.11%. Red Rock Resorts Inc. has the potential to record 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $9.3801 and traded between $8.47 and $8.75 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $23.90 for the year while the low is $7.93. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 614049.05 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 43.54%, as 881,406 RRR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.49% of Natura &Co Holding S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.42M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.44%.

AmericaFirst Capital Management L… meanwhile bought more NTCO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $284,949 worth of shares.