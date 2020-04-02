Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ), Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

The shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on August 02, 2019. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Oxford Square Capital Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.14.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.63% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.29 while ending the day at $2.33. During the trading session, a total of 556847.0 shares were traded which represents a -13.83% decline from the average session volume which is 489210.0 shares. OXSQ had ended its last session trading at $2.55. OXSQ 52-week low price stands at $2.04 while its 52-week high price is $6.76.

The Oxford Square Capital Corp. generated 16.46 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has the potential to record 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $37. JP Morgan also rated CREE as Downgrade on March 18, 2020, with its price target of $30 suggesting that CREE could surge by 37.78% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $35.46/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.31% to reach $50.55/share. It started the day trading at $34.70 and traded between $31.08 and $31.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CREE’s 50-day SMA is 43.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 48.99. The stock has a high of $69.21 for the year while the low is $27.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.02%, as 8.03M OXSQ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.47% of Cree Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.59M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.95%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more CREE shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 109,938 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,910,500 shares of CREE, with a total valuation of $488,026,665. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CREE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $445,140,436 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Cree Inc. shares by 2.22% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,226,237 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 200,464 shares of Cree Inc. which are valued at $412,689,581. In the same vein, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its Cree Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,471,540 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,867,170 shares and is now valued at $396,628,514. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Cree Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.