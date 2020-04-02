Two Stocks To Tuck Away: India Globalization Capital Inc. (NYSE:IGC), Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 69.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.88.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.04% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.43 while ending the day at $0.45. During the trading session, a total of 553938.0 shares were traded which represents a -11.79% decline from the average session volume which is 495500.0 shares. IGC had ended its last session trading at $0.49. India Globalization Capital Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 13.00 IGC 52-week low price stands at $0.26 while its 52-week high price is $2.44.

The India Globalization Capital Inc. generated 10.13 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $73. Gordon Haskett also rated TXRH as Upgrade on March 25, 2020, with its price target of $54 suggesting that TXRH could surge by 41.39% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $41.30/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.30% to reach $61.80/share. It started the day trading at $39.6314 and traded between $35.50 and $36.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TXRH’s 50-day SMA is 54.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 54.25. The stock has a high of $72.49 for the year while the low is $25.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 49.97%, as 5.07M IGC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.81% of Texas Roadhouse Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.74, while the P/B ratio is 2.74. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.47M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.69% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more TXRH shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 344,797 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,729,277 shares of TXRH, with a total valuation of $434,539,953. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more TXRH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $336,822,903 worth of shares.

Similarly, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… increased its Texas Roadhouse Inc. shares by 6.81% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,183,336 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 139,133 shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc. which are valued at $122,747,150. In the same vein, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its Texas Roadhouse Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 98,517 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,129,936 shares and is now valued at $119,745,002. Following these latest developments, around 5.90% of Texas Roadhouse Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.