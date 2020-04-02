Two Stocks To Tuck Away: iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK), New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV)

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 292.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.37.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.07% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.30 while ending the day at $1.34. During the trading session, a total of 1.66 million shares were traded which represents a -33.91% decline from the average session volume which is 1.24 million shares. IFMK had ended its last session trading at $1.49. IFMK 52-week low price stands at $0.34 while its 52-week high price is $3.05.

The iFresh Inc. generated 653000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners published a research note on November 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $3.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.39/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.11% to reach $4.67/share. It started the day trading at $1.31 and traded between $1.17 and $1.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NBEV’s 50-day SMA is 1.7804 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.6580. The stock has a high of $6.69 for the year while the low is $0.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.15%, as 18.93M IFMK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 25.39% of New Age Beverages Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.68M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more NBEV shares, increasing its portfolio by 10.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 456,463 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,909,890 shares of NBEV, with a total valuation of $9,917,978. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NBEV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,397,729 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its New Age Beverages Corporation shares by 14.24% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,429,220 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 178,151 shares of New Age Beverages Corporation which are valued at $2,887,024. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its New Age Beverages Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 131,847 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,046,753 shares and is now valued at $2,114,441. Following these latest developments, around 5.40% of New Age Beverages Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.