Two Stocks To Tuck Away: GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF), Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

The shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on February 13, 2020. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GrafTech International Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on December 17, 2019, to Market Perform the EAF stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on July 25, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $12. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that EAF is Outperform in its latest report on May 14, 2018. JP Morgan thinks that EAF is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 14, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 29.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $12.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.26.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.11% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.30 while ending the day at $7.38. During the trading session, a total of 1.37 million shares were traded which represents a 51.97% incline from the average session volume which is 2.85 million shares. EAF had ended its last session trading at $8.12. EAF 52-week low price stands at $5.71 while its 52-week high price is $14.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.61 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The GrafTech International Ltd. generated 80.94 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.61 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -11.48%. GrafTech International Ltd. has the potential to record 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on January 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.15/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.47% to reach $49.54/share. It started the day trading at $24.79 and traded between $21.8812 and $22.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SRC’s 50-day SMA is 43.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 46.69. The stock has a high of $54.63 for the year while the low is $18.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 21.80%, as 2.05M EAF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.02% of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.54, while the P/B ratio is 0.70. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.46%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SRC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 77,489 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,251,099 shares of SRC, with a total valuation of $693,925,005. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SRC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $452,407,410 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cohen & Steers Capital Management… increased its Spirit Realty Capital Inc. shares by 23.60% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,281,852 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,772,457 shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. which are valued at $422,324,266. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Spirit Realty Capital Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,443,169 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,702,818 shares and is now valued at $213,978,219. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.