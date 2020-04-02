Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC), Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

The shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $35 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cimarex Energy Co., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 23, 2020. The stock was given Outperform rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on March 19, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 28. Morgan Stanley was of a view that XEC is Overweight in its latest report on March 16, 2020. BMO Capital Markets thinks that XEC is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 16, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 18 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $33.46. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.79.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.87% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $14.60 while ending the day at $15.00. During the trading session, a total of 2.79 million shares were traded which represents a 14.64% incline from the average session volume which is 3.27 million shares. XEC had ended its last session trading at $16.83. Cimarex Energy Co. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.56, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 XEC 52-week low price stands at $12.15 while its 52-week high price is $72.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.18 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Cimarex Energy Co. generated 94.72 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.91 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1.69%. Cimarex Energy Co. has the potential to record 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on August 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:CDR) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. B. Riley FBR Inc. also rated CDR as Reiterated on February 12, 2018, with its price target of $5.50 suggesting that CDR could surge by 79.29% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.93/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.34% to reach $3.67/share. It started the day trading at $0.9083 and traded between $0.762 and $0.76 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CDR’s 50-day SMA is 2.1719 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.6125. The stock has a high of $3.69 for the year while the low is $0.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 472410.84 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.05%, as 557,681 XEC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.55% of Cedar Realty Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.40, while the P/B ratio is 0.19. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 475.03K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -74.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -73.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more CDR shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 15,947 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,009,718 shares of CDR, with a total valuation of $41,465,170. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CDR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $34,754,184 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Cedar Realty Trust Inc. shares by 4.21% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,716,533 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 392,904 shares of Cedar Realty Trust Inc. which are valued at $25,165,820. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management increased its Cedar Realty Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 85,814 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,978,824 shares and is now valued at $7,715,154. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Cedar Realty Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.